Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WES traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. 586,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,087. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

