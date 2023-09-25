Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 3,036.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 87,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $38.76. 4,038,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.