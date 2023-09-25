Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 623.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cummins by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.15. 150,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average is $234.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.