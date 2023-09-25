Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.07 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MetLife by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.64. 823,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

