Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 368,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

