Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,157 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 113,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

