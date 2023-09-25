Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,149. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

