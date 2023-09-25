Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,098 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $778.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3046 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

