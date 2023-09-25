Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 197,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,051. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $260.89 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

