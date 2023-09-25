Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.04. 518,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

