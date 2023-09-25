Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 650,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,021. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

