Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FTEC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,416. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

