Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 418,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,181. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.