Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.29. 1,784,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,648. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

