Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $91.26. 168,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

