Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 94,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOC traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.78. 246,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,965. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.71 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.93.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

