Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $165,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.17. 34,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,282. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.