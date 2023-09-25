Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,487,000 after buying an additional 133,530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

