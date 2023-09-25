Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

