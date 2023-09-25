Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 336 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.97. 355,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.