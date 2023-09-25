Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Increased by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,335. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

