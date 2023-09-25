iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,434,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The stock has a market cap of $905.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

