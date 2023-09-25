New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

