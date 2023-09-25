HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $108.45. 626,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,613. The stock has a market cap of $297.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

