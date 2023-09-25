The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 781.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.07. 225,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

