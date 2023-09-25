CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $61.71. 226,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

