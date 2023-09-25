Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

