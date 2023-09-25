Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 12,308,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,666,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.