CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 705 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 563,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,817. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

