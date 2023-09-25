General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $111.46. 946,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,388. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

