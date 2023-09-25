CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,267 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.57. 994,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

