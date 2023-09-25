CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.24% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,622. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.