Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $406,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $218,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,859.76. 69,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,936.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,924.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

