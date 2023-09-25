Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,095. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

