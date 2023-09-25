Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,557. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

