Riverview Trust Co Buys 425 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.60. 850,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,645. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

