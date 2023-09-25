JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,842. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

