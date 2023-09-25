Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 46.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Linde by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $296,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

