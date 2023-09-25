Riverview Trust Co Purchases 73 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,108,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.18. 254,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

