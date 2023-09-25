Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 4,185,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,276,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

