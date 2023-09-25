MRA Advisory Group Has $468,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.