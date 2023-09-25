MRA Advisory Group Purchases 132,019 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MRA Advisory Group raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3,314.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. 843,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,572. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.