General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $125,200,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052,832. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

