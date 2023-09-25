Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 642 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $120.23. 505,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,182. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

