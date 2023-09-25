SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 14.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $134,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.