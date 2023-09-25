Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,403. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.