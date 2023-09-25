Nepsis Inc. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 5.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.04. 609,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.