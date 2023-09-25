KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.13. 1,059,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

