SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 5.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,893 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,876,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,235,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 143,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,884. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

