Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 19.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $143,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,101,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 744,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

